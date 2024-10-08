Darrell Clarke: Barnsley FC have a 'lot of work to do' after squad depth is exposed by Huddersfield Town

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke admits that Barnsley have 'a lot of work to do’ in terms of improving their squad depth after they were soundly beaten 2-0 at Huddersfield Town for the second time in four days.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds made nine changes from the side who lost in the league at the weekend, but there was little reaction as they bowed out of the EFL Trophy, with goals in the second half from Freddie Ladapo and Danny Ward seeing the hosts prevail on a night when Donovan Pines was dismissed late on.

Huddersfield, without several players due to injury, made seven changes themselves, but at no discernible cost in terms of their options as they eased to victory on a night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke, whose side are without a game this weekend and have won just once in their past seven matches in all competitions, said: “The boys worked really hard and spent a lot of time without the ball.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side lost 2-0 for the second time in four days at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It was important for me to get some minutes into the boys and it was very important for the likes of Kelechi (Nwakali), (Stephen) Humphrys, Conor McCarthy and Donovan Pines and get some minutes on the board. It was a decent work-out for us.

"Let’s be realistic, if you look at Huddersfield Town’s squad compared to ours at the minute, we’ve got a lot of work to do.

"Everybody who doesn’t think that and have a look at that – with five 30-plus year old players in their number two squad – and they have just come down from the Championship - their group is quite big at the minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have players in our squad that we are hoping we can turn into good players, but there’s a hell of a lot of work to be done at this football club to get to the levels we need to be getting at.