Darrell Clarke on 'repeat' after another poor showing from Barnsley plus admission from Reds captain Luca Connell

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke says he feels on ‘repeat’ at the moment with his post-match observations after seeing his Reds side produce another unsatisfactory performance en route to a tepid 2-0 derby defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Clarke admits he is currently searching for answers after a ‘bity’ start to the League One campaign and that was reinforced by a pretty poor offering at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the hosts – who went into the back on the back of seven losses in their previous eight competitive outings – securing a deserved win after late goals from midfielders Ben Wiles and David Kasumu.

Clarke, whose side visit Town for a trophy game on Tuesday, said: “I have been saying on repeat for two or three weeks that we haven’t been at the levels we need to be at.

"There wasn’t a lot in the game, in the first half our ‘keeper made a couple of saves, then the second half was more eventful.

"We had a great chance with Sam (Cosgrove) but were punished with a really sloppy goal for 1-0.

"We have to defend the one, two better and we have to be picking up in the box. It’s a good finish, but defensively not good enough. We defended pretty well other than that.

"We are very loose on transition - ten yard passes going out of play. We’re not looking after it.

"The quality has to be a lot better. We didn’t have enough chances because we didn’t control the game enough. When we don’t mix our game up and take accountability, we don’t get enough attacking flows."

Offering his take, Reds captain Luca Connell added: "We haven’t been looking at the ball well enough. It’s hard to say why. We have to raise the standards on the pitch. We will be working on that in training.