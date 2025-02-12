Darrell Clarke on why grinding it out has been a major League One problem for Barnsley FC this season

OVER the course of a league season, the games in which most teams perform excellently invariably take care of themselves in terms of outcome.

Roughly speaking, they occur perhaps seven or eight times during a 46-game campaign and lead to wins.

On the flip side, bad performances in another seven or eight fixtures usually result in losses.

Results in the other 30-odd games are the ones which ultimately decide final league positions - bread and butter games which are relatively close and usually not particularly memorable and can go either way and are reliant on game management.

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It is in this aspect where Barnsley have proved deficient so far in 2024-25.

The Reds, who head into Saturday’s derby with another off-colour side in Huddersfield Town on the back of a five-match winless streak, find themselves off the play-off pace with the clock ticking regarding their top-six pitch.

Part of the reason why is they have failed to win enough run-of-the-mill fixtures - and Darrell Clarke is not one to disagree.

The Reds chief, whose side were beaten twice in the space of a week in league and trophy games at Town in the autumn, said: "There’s times where we can play some really good football and times where we need to dig in and produce our front-foot football, but also dig in more.

Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"We have lacked that in a few games this season and it’s been our downfall a little bit.

"It’s an area we speak about a lot. We have to see spells out and then return to get playing our football.

"We have got to be able to defend. I am not arrogant enough to think we will always be on the front foot.