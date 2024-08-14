IN a departure to recent times, a theme of Barnsley’s summer recruitment has been seniority.

Their window work has seen them bring in thirtysomethings in Conor Hourihane and Marc Roberts, two experienced figures who know what it takes to be successful in the third tier at Oakwell.

With the likes of Sam Cosgrove already on deck alongside other leaders such as new captain Luca Connell and Adam Phillips, Barnsley have a bit more of a senior edge these days.

That said, head coach Darrell Clarke is quick to highlight that the prevalence of a number of young and emerging players with ‘points to prove’ to provide a nice counter-balance to that core of experience.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Clarke, whose side were in Carabao Cup action at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening, commented: “I am delighted we have added Conor and Marc and added that bit of experience in the changing room, which is vital. Most clubs who are successful have that.

"We have also got a lot of hungry young talent as well who want to get better individually and also have got points to prove.

"That’s important, we want a hungry changing room and environment where players want to better themselves, to make sure we better ourselves. There’s a good age mixture in there."

Results-wise, Barnsley started the new league campaign with a disappointing 2-1 home loss to Mansfield Town.

Aside from the opening 20 minutes, Clarke’s side were the better side for much of the remainder of the game - aside from a tail-off late on - and while it was not the result he naturally wanted, he is eager to accentuate the positives, understandable in his position at the start of a campaign.

He continued: “We are in a results business, but my focus will be on performances because then the results normally take care of themselves.