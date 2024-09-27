Darrell Clarke's open-door policy after making admission regarding frustrated Barnsley FC defender

SOME managers may not particularly like the sight of frustrated players ending towards their door, but Darrell Clarke is not one of those.

As someone who has been always been conscious of the importance of man-management and communication, Clarke's door is very much open to all of his squad.

Defender Conor McCarthy has knocked on it a few times already this season, with the Irishman having featured just twice this term and yet to make an appearance at league level. Clarke has been happy to talk and will continue to be.

He said: "He is fighting to get into my team, squad and back three. That's what Conor does.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"There's 11 players picked on a Saturday and I know it's a boring cliché, but I can only pick 11 and seven subs.

"When I have got 24 or 25 players and a couple of development players within that group, it's always difficult.

"But what I will say is that the lads who are training and who haven't played many games are training really hard and really well, which is a non-negotiable for myself.

"They are being very professional and want to play. I get that.

"Conor is one of those who wants to play and he's knocked on my door a few times, which I like to see as well.

"But there's clear clarity and understanding. Conor knows what he's got to fight to and he needs to take his opportunity when it comes along.

"It’s a ‘when’, not an ‘if’ because over the course of the season, the way I pick my teams is there's always players who get opportunities to show me what they can do."

With Kacper Lopata and Jack Shepherd currently out on loan, McCarthy's competition regarding a route back to the first-team is also not as congested as it could be either.

Clarke, whose side host Stockport County in front of the Sky TV cameras on Saturday night, added: "We've got options in that backline and options to play a back three or 'two' as well.