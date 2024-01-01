Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore insisted his players “can’t feel any disgrace” for their display in the 4-1 defeat to Leicester City.

The Foxes were a superior force at the King Power Stadium, enjoying 74 per cent possession and showing off a sharp clinical edge in the final third. Tom Cannon netted a brace for the league leaders, while Ricardo Pereira and Stephy Mavididi also weighed in.

Michal Helik continued his impressive form in front of goal with a second-half finish but it proved to be a mere consolation.

It was a loss that kept Huddersfield close to the relegation zone and their predicament was worsened by Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Hull City. The gap between the Terriers and the Owls has been reduced to just three points.

Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town are hovering precariously above the relegation zone. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Speaking after the defeat, Moore said: “We were beaten by the better side on the day, they’re top of the league for a reason – the players can’t feel any disgrace for their performance

“The second goal was disappointing for me as that took the game away from us. At 3-1, we had some wonderful opportunities, if we’d taken them then it might’ve been a different end to the game.

“That’s credit to how we set up and how we go about games. From a mental aspect, we have that endeavour not to give up and show commitment. That’s really important and we did get back into the game.

