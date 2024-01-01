Darren Moore insists Huddersfield Town players 'can’t feel any disgrace' for display against Leicester City
The Foxes were a superior force at the King Power Stadium, enjoying 74 per cent possession and showing off a sharp clinical edge in the final third. Tom Cannon netted a brace for the league leaders, while Ricardo Pereira and Stephy Mavididi also weighed in.
Michal Helik continued his impressive form in front of goal with a second-half finish but it proved to be a mere consolation.
It was a loss that kept Huddersfield close to the relegation zone and their predicament was worsened by Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Hull City. The gap between the Terriers and the Owls has been reduced to just three points.
Speaking after the defeat, Moore said: “We were beaten by the better side on the day, they’re top of the league for a reason – the players can’t feel any disgrace for their performance
“The second goal was disappointing for me as that took the game away from us. At 3-1, we had some wonderful opportunities, if we’d taken them then it might’ve been a different end to the game.
“That’s credit to how we set up and how we go about games. From a mental aspect, we have that endeavour not to give up and show commitment. That’s really important and we did get back into the game.
“But when they scored the fourth goal, that was it for the game. But Michal has scored seven goals as a centre-back, but if you ask him, he’d rather have the clean sheets and the wins. We feel more now that we are fitter and more robust.”