With two players set to make home debuts for Huddersfield Town on Saturday after promising starts last week, there should be a feeling of excitement around what could be a very tense game against Plymouth Argyle.

In his first January transfer window as chairman, owner Kevin Nagle is feeling that more than most. Manager Darren Moore is enjoying feeding off the energy the American is bringing, whilst tempering his expectations.

Less than a fortnight into the transfer window, Huddersfield already appear to have done three good bits of business if last week's FA Cup tie at Manchester City is anything to go by.

Right-back Brodie Spencer is not new to Huddersfield, but his performance in the 5-0 defeat suggested his game has moved forward for spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Motherwell.

Chelsea loanee Alex Matos provided energy and skill in a 61-minute midfield display which suggested he could be a big player in the second half of the Championship and the man who came on for him, centre-forward Bojan Radulovic, showed a good understanding with Sorba Thomas which led to a chance, as well as good hold-up play.

Radulovic will have a fitness test on Saturday morning after an issue in training, but the signings ought to have whetted Terrier appetites.

Nagel is in England for the month, doing his best to keep the excitement building with near-daily video diaries and physical interactions with supporters, plus his suggestion he wants three more signings before 11pm on February 1.

Moore is far too shrewd to sign up to promises like that, refusing to put a number on how many new faces he wants.

BALANCED: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore

"We spoke on Thursday about some of the opportunities we have in maybe helping to better the squad and I spoke in details I couldn't express here about the problems we've had," said Moore.

"I took him through a couple of the scenarios and when he was asking, 'What's happening here? What's happening here?' I was able to break that down to him in detail.

"That hopefully gave the chairman an insight into what the January window's like. I said to him we're still very early in the window and there are still more scenarios to come but I gave him an example and he saw from his angle how this window can be.

"I sit quite neutral but we want the excitement and we want the determination and the drive, which is excellent. We're with him every step of the way.

PROMISING START: Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Alex Matos (right) making his debut

"In some cases it's to do with others and on these occasions it's nothing to do with Huddersfield Town, it's other hindrances in the deals, which I expressed to him and he saw it at first hand.

"As people will have heard, it's not dampened his enthusiasm by any means and he'll be determined and keep pushing us all the way to try and improve things at the football club, which is what we want.

"The responsibility I have is driven by the chairman and I'm with him 100 per cent of the way. It's also a responsibility to the supporters. We're working extremely hard and I know the excitement is there.

"There's nobody wants to bring that excitement more than me because I know the excitement the January window brings.

EXCITEMENT: Huddersfield Town owner/chairman Kevin Nagle

"But it's my job to channel that excitement and keep the focus on the games. We've got a wonderful recruitment team and I've got complete trust in them, we're all working together, but I've got to keep my focus on Plymouth."

Newly-promoted Argyle are at a delicate stage of their season, three places ahead of Huddersfield at kick-off but potentially a point behind at full-time.

They lost one of the key architects of the rebuilding of recent years, Steven Schumacher, to Stoke City before Christmas and replaced him with former England age-group coach Ian Foster last Friday.

"He's had a week to work, he can do whatever he decides and that's why you have to have a wide sense of how the game can be played and you have to prepare your players as best as you can," said Moore.

"That's why my focus has been on Huddersfield Town. We've shown an improvement in our league performances and we felt we were probably a whisker away from one or two more positive results.

"It's important we remember what gave us the leverage for those performances and the mindset and making sure it's not the same performance, we're building on it. "

The two sets of players met on the opening day of the season at Home Park, where the Pilgrims won 3-1, but as Neil Warnock and Schumacher were in the dugouts, Moore has paid little attention to that.

"We're a completely different team and Plymouth are going to be a completely different team," he argued. "You might look back at individuals who played in the game but what's being asked of them is completely different so we won't look back much at that game, we're looking forward."