A big weekend is in store for clubs at both ends of the Premier League table.

As the relegation battle hots up, Ruben Selles has been named as Southampton manager until the end of the season ahead of Saturday’s relegation six-pointer at Leeds United.

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League ahead of their visit to Elland Road, with the Whites just one place and one point above them in the standings. Selles is the club’s third permanent manager of the season.

Elsewhere, Everton will look for their third win in four games under Sean Dyche as they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park while West Ham host Nottingham Forest in another huge clash between two relegation rivals.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: A detailed view of the Nike Flight Hi-Vis Premier League match ball on the 'No Room For Racism' plinth prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leeds United at Goodison Park on February 18, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The title race took another turn last weekend as Arsenal head to Leicester City on Saturday before Manchester City take on Bournemouth in one of two evening kick offs tomorrow. Liverpool make the trip to Selhurst Park aiming to close the gap to the top-four places.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea face off in a London derby on Sunday afternoon while Manchester United and Newcastle United are not in league action as they face each other in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It means their respective games against Brighton and Brentford will not go ahead this weekend.

Fulham host Wolves on Friday evening to kick off the weekend’s Premier League action. Ahead of the latest round of games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in every fixture.

Using their attacking and defensive ratings for each team, they simulate matches thousands of times to produce the probability of each result. Take a look…

FiveThirtyEight’s Premier League predictions

