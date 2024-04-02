The promotion race is proving to be a thrilling one and it remains to be seen who will escape the second tier as the home stretch approaches. Ipswich sit top of the tree, having defeated Southampton 3-2 in dramatic fashion.

Leicester had returned to winning ways earlier on in the day, seeing off Norwich City to put an end to their difficult run. Pressure was then on Leeds to deliver in the final game of the day and although they made hard work of it, the Whites picked up three points.

Hull City put in a gutsy display and spent large portions of the game on top at Elland Road. However, late goals from Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James put the Tigers to the sword.

Following the Easter Monday drama, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final the Championship table to look.