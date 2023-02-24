FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final table and the promotion and relegation fate of the clubs in the third tier. The Owls made it 19 games unbeaten with a 5-2 victory over MK Dons last weekend, equalling a club record set during the 1960-61 campaign.
Lee Gregory was on the scoresheet last weekend but insists the club will not get ahead of themselves as they sit top of the league. They are level on points with Plymouth Argyle in second but the Darren Moore’s side have played a game fewer.
He said: “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’ll take it one step at a time and that’s the way it will be.
“Once we get to the end of the season, then we can look back at all the work and say this is why we did it. Right now we’re just focused on the next game and I want to help drive the team forward.”
Wednesday make the trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday while Barnsley host play-off rivals Derby County at Oakwell. Just one point and one place separate the play-off rivals with Derby sitting in fifth ahead of the Reds, who have played a game fewer than their League One counterparts.
Ahead of the next round of games, data experts have predicted how the final table will look. Using their attacking and defensive ratings for each team, seasons are simulated thousands of times to estimate a team’s final points tally and league position.
FiveThirtyEight’s predicted League One table
|Team
|Predicted points
|Sheffield Wednesday
|98
|Plymouth Argyle
|94
|Derby County
|85
|Ipswich Town
|85
|Bolton Wanderers
|84
|Barnsley
|83
|Wycombe Wanderers
|81
|Peterborough United
|70
|Portsmouth
|66
|Shrewsbury Town
|65
|Charlton Athletic
|62
|Lincoln City
|61
|Fleetwood Town
|59
|Exeter City
|55
|Port Vale
|55
|Oxford United
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|51
|Burton Albion
|49
|Cheltenham Town
|49
|MK Dons
|46
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|Morecambe
|44
|Cambridge United
|42
|Forest Green Rovers
|32