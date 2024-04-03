Crunch time is approaching League One and there is still plenty to play for near the summit. Portsmouth currently sit top of the tree on 87 points, although the title is not yet theirs.

Derby County are hot on Pompey’s heels in second, while Bolton, Peterborough United, Barnsley and Lincoln occupy the play-off places. There is also a chasing pack with their eyes on the top six.

The final few weeks of EFL seasons tend to be thrilling and there has been no shortage of excitement across the tiers of English football this term. However, the excitement leads to unpredictability and it is difficult to call how the League One promotion race will unfold.

With that in mind, here are the new supercomputer projections for League One courtesy of data experts Opta.