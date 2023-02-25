Junior Firpo struck a decisive winner as Leeds United beat Premier League relegation rivals Southampton 1-0 to climb out of the bottom three.

Left-back Firpo’s first top-flight goal halted Leeds’ 10-game winless league run and ensured a winning start for new boss Javi Gracia in his first game in charge.

Danny Ings scored twice on his first start for West Ham as they climbed out of the relegation zone with a thumping 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old striker appeared to be a distinctly panicky signing for the struggling Hammers when he joined from Aston Villa for £12million last month.

But Ings found the net twice in two second-half minutes to lift both his new side out of the bottom three and the mood at the London Stadium. Declan Rice added a fine third and substitute Michail Antonio rounded off a much-needed win for boss David Moyes.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Junior Firpo of Leeds United celebrates with team mates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In-form Ollie Watkins scored for the fifth successive match in a 2-0 victory over Everton which ended new manager Sean Dyche’s 100 per cent home record and dropped the club back into the relegation zone.

The 27-year-old’s 63rd-minute penalty saw him become the club’s first player to achieve the feat in the top flight since Paul Rideout in January 1985. Substitute Emi Buendia made the game safe eight minutes from time to halt Villa’s three-match losing run.

On Friday night, Manor Solomon struck again off the bench to earn Fulham a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Craven Cottage.

The winger came on to score his third goal in as many matches – after hitting the winner at Brighton last weekend and also netting against Nottingham Forest – cancelling out Pablo Sarabia’s first-half opener for Wolves.

Following the latest top-flight results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers to predict how the final table will look come May…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

