Referee David Coote has refuted an allegation he discussed giving a yellow card before a fixture between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

The Sun have claimed Coote booked Ezgjan Alioski, then a Leeds player, and later messaged someone saying “I hope you backed as discussed”.

Coote has strongly denied the allegation, insisting he has always held the integrity of the game “in the highest regard”.

In a statement, Coote said: "I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability."

David Coote officiated his first Premier League game in 2018. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

An FA investigation has been launched, with Coote already suspended over a separate matter and the subject of an ongoing PGMOL disciplinary process.

A spokesperson for PGMOL told Sky Sports: "The facts need to be established in light of these very serious allegations.

"We adopt a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of our integrity code of conduct, which is signed by all match officials on an annual basis. PGMOL board is committed to taking the appropriate action should any breach of that code be proven.

"David Coote remains suspended and subject to an ongoing disciplinary process by PGMOL, separate to the investigation into this matter, which will be carried out independently by the FA. We will be making no further comment at this stage.”

An FA spokesperson told Sky Sports: "These are very serious allegations and we are investigating as a matter of urgency."

Leeds are aware of the allegation and have said they have “full confidence” in the FA, EFL AND PGMOL regulations and processes.

A club statement read: "Leeds United are aware of the allegations regarding the conduct of a match official, involving our EFL Championship fixture with West Bromwich Albion in October 2019.

“We respect and have full confidence in the FA, EFL and PGMOL regulations and processes. We will be making no further comment at this time."