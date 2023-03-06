Meyler played alongside current head coach Liam Rosenior in the Tigers’ only FA Cup final, in 2014, and was a substitute in the 2016 Championship play-off final win over Sheffield Wednesday.
He made 191 appearances for the club between joining on loan from Sunderland in 2012 and being released six years later.
A knee injury forced him to retire in 2019 aged 30. This is not Meyler’s first coaching job as he works with the Republic of Ireland under-17s but was keen for more day-to-day involvement.
“I had been in touch with Richard Naylor and Matt Hare about coming in and I am delighted to be on board,” said Meyler, who won 26 Irish caps.
“I coach with the Republic of Ireland under-17s through the international breaks and I wanted to get more hands on and be coaching more regularly.
“Hull City have been very good to me over the years. If I can go into the academy and start helping out young lads who can develop and go into the first team then that would be brilliant.
“The under-15s is a really important phase because this is where they need to work extremely hard if they want to progress to the under-18s.
“There are some really good players in that age group and if I can help them in their footballing journey, it would be brilliant for myself, the academy and the club.
"When I look at Hull City as a club we should get more and more players through. They’ve had great success very recently, but you want to see more. They have the facilities, the coaching staff and I certainly think we need to progress players through the academy because I think we can.”
Meanwhile, Billy Chadwick’s loan spell at Boston United has been extended until the end of the season.