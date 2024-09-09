BRISTOL Rovers manager Matt Taylor turned out for Penistone Cricket Club when he was living around these parts last summer during his time in charge at Rotherham United.

In cricketing terms, his current side were definitely on a sticky wicket at Oakwell early on Saturday with the Barnsley faithful being bowled over by Davis Keillor-Dunn before the visitors unexpectedly managed to hit the hosts for six before the break.

By the end, Rovers were left stumped as their wait for a first win in this part of South Yorkshire since 1991 continued.

Speaking of years, in terms of league wins on home soil in 2024, it had been a long time between drinks for the Reds.

Barnsley's deadline-day signing Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates scoring early in the first half on his debut with captain Luca Connell in the 2-1 League One win over Bristol Rovers. Picture: Tony Johnson.

This overdue victory was not without its imperfections, for sure. Given that Barnsley’s previous home league success was back on February 24, it was perhaps never going to be straightforward - reinforced when they conceded a dreadful equaliser which took the shine off debutant Keillor-Dunn’s glorious 11th-minute opener.

Barnsley have registered just one clean sheet at league level at Oakwell since late November.

The way in which they protected their goal and put bodies on the line amid late Rovers pressure after Adam Phillips’ goalscoring penchant again surfaced midway through the second half constituted progress at least.

As for the Reds’ opening half-hour? Some of their offensive play was irresistible, with the partnership between two intelligent footballers in Keillor-Dunn and captain Luca Connell being a particular joy and whetting the appetite.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips thumps a header past Bristol Rovers keeper Josh Griffiths to make it 2-1 on Saturday. Photo: Tony Johnson.

One game in and there was an instant understanding. Good players possess that capacity.

Barnsley’s best spell of the season so far, ventured Darrell Clarke and it was impossible to disagree.

In terms of his side’s overall development, their game management in seeing the game out - a tight game in terms of the scoreline at least - was probably more important. Clarke needed to see this sort of thing for his own peace of mind.

He won’t have had any such worries regarding Keillor-Dunn.

Speaking in the matchday programme, the deadline-day arrival spoke of his desire to get fans on the edge of their seats.

He proved as good as his word. His clever movement, drifting in from the left posed Rovers issues from the off.

His set-pieces and link play was on point and his goal displayed the mark of a craftsman. He was never going to miss after being delightfully played in by Connell and his aim was true, instinctive and deadly.

Serenaded in song when his name was announced ahead of kick-off, he received more acclaim when he scored and on his substitution late on.

Barnsley will have some fun while DKD is around with one gorgeous sweeping pass in the first half drawing gasps of awe from admiring home supporters.

In Keillor-Dunn, Barnsley are getting two-for-the-price-of-one. A big offensive threat and quality midfielder when he drops deep and supplements an already high-class midfield.

Going forward, Barnsley possess balance and conviction. Where they need to sharpen up is further back.

A poor error from keeper Gab Slonina for the second successive home league game - the loanee enabled Ruel Sotiriou to nip in and score the softest of levellers after a miscommunication with Donovan Pines - was a concern.

Pines, troubled by Barnsley summer target Promise Omochere, got the hook at half-time. With Josh Earl moving to the left-sided centre half role and Marc Roberts becoming the middle man in the back ‘three’, Barnsley looked safer on the day.

Slonina did redeem himself of sorts to keep out Omochere’s close-range effort early in the second half after an awful clearing header from interval substitute Corey O’Keeffe. Although the visiting striker really should have scored.

That said, Barnsley were unfortunate not to score more themselves in the first half.

Two stinging drives from Barry Cotter, kept out by Josh Griffiths, who also denied Roberts, set the tone early.

Cotter also announced himself in the second period with some electrifying play on the right setting up Phillips’ winning goal. It was a clinical glancing header and atoned for a poor first-half miss by his high standards.

A hamstring issue was a downer shortly after for Phillips - a wonderfully consistent goals outlet - and Clarke will be keeping his fingers crossed on the count.

Should his Barnsley side find some consistency further back, they look like being in business this season.

Barnsley: Slonina; De Gevigney, Pines (O’Keeffe 46), Roberts; Cotter (Lofthouse 78), Craig, Phillips (Benson 67), Connell, Earl; Keillor-Dunn (Marsh 89), Cosgrove. Substitutes unused: Killip, Gent, Humphrys.

Bristol Rovers:Griffiths; Moore, Wilson, Mola; Garrett; Thomas (Sinclair 78), Ward (Shaw 77), McCormick (Forde 78), Bilingo (Sousa 67); Sotiriou (O’Donkor 62), Omochere. Substitutes unused: Taylor, Hutchinson.