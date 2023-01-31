Deadline Day deals to look out for including Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea and Spurs - gallery
Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player if Chelsea land the Benfica midfielder for a reported fee of £105.5m,
The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a record £100m in August 2021. However, Chelsea could yet make a late bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who has been strongly linked with Arsenal for much of the last month.
The south coast club turned down Arsenal’s initial £60m offer, and have since been adamant the Ecuador international will remain at the club for the rest of the season, as reports on Monday claimed a second bid had been swiftly rejected.
Chelsea have spent over £450 million on transfers since the conclusion of last season with seven new players in Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke arriving at Stamford Bridge this month.
Ahead of a busy day across the Premier League and EFL, we have picked the transfer deals to keep an eye on today...