Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player if Chelsea land the Benfica midfielder for a reported fee of £105.5m,

The previous record was set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a record £100m in August 2021. However, Chelsea could yet make a late bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, who has been strongly linked with Arsenal for much of the last month.

The south coast club turned down Arsenal’s initial £60m offer, and have since been adamant the Ecuador international will remain at the club for the rest of the season, as reports on Monday claimed a second bid had been swiftly rejected.

Chelsea have spent over £450 million on transfers since the conclusion of last season with seven new players in Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke arriving at Stamford Bridge this month.

Ahead of a busy day across the Premier League and EFL, we have picked the transfer deals to keep an eye on today...

1 . Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea The Stamford Bridge club have reportedly met the £105m release clause for the Benfica midfielder, with the structure of the deal proving the sticking point. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2 . Moises Caicedo to Arsenal Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad ahead for the title run-in, with two bids already rejected for the Brighton man. Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

3 . Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock news on Monday that Joao Cancelo could head to Bayern Munich on loan. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4 . Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest The Newcastle midfielder underwent a medical yesterday ahead a move to the City Ground, which is likely to be confirmed today Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales