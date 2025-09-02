Deadline day feels like a publicity stunt for some clubs, says Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann is not planning on making any deadline-day signings and he called clubs waiting until the last day to do their business as "publicity stunts".

His scathing words seem a little harsh, but McCann and his club have certainly felt the benefit of doing their business early. And they are steeled to stand firm if there is interest in their star players.

Former Middlesbrough striker Toyosi Olusanya joined on a season-long loan from Houston Dynamo on Saturday evening, the 10th and almost certainly final signing of the window.

Eight of them arrived on good time to play a part in all or most of pre-season.

That compares favourably to the many clubs scrambling to do jobs on the final day of signings allowed in 2025.

It must be said that some clubs find themselves stuck in a chain, waiting for other deals to be done, or for teams to assess the strength of their squads once the season is up and running.

"I know there's clubs up and down the country will wait until the last day to make a signing on transfer deadline day and it feels like a bit of a publicity stunt," he said. "I prefer to get my players in, be calm and get working with the group. We've done that and got most of our targets in pre-season."

They have made an excellent start to the season, winning six out of eight games in all competitions after stepping up as League Two champions.

CRITICISM: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala says the extra cohesion that comes from doing their business early is telling.

"I feel getting the transfers done early was a main thing for the gaffer and the coaching staff so they could implement the style of play in our brains," he said.

"No matter who the roation is, everyone knows the job that needs to be done. If you don't you have 10 other players to help you, encourage you and tell you what your job is."

Doncaster have plenty of players who ought to be on the radar of other clubs, but have already turned a £500,000 bid for centre-back Jay McGrath this summer.

NOT FOR SALE: Owen Bailey (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Owen Bailey, who has started the season with five goals from midfield, and forward Luke Molyneux are top performers, but McCann is confident they will still be at the club on Tuesday.

"Even if there was (an offer), none of the players are for sale, our owners are very firm on that, unless somebody comes in with £2m, £3m, there's not much you can do but we're not looking to sell anyone," he said.