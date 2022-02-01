Deadline Day in Yorkshire: Hull City and Huddersfield Town get busy late on

New City owner Acun Ilcali made a splash in the market with the loan signings of Iranian international striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Brentford forward Marcus Forss, while loanee Ryan Longman joined on a permanent basis in a £700,000 deal.

Huddersfield Town made additions to their midfield with highly-rated Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin coming in on loan and former loanee Carel Eiting returning for the rest of the season after his deal at Gent was mutually terminated. Jamal Blackman provides goalkeeping cover.

Sheffield United beat several clubs to bring in Brentford centre-half Charlie Goode on loan, with out-of-favour striker Lys Mousset linking up with Italian outfit Salernitana.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has signed on loan for Hull City from Fenerbahce.

Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu signed for Cardiff City on loan, while Barnsley sealed their first signing by adding Metz midfielder Amine Bassi on loan.

Bradford City made late moves for defender Luke Hendrie and striker Nathan Delfouneso after selling club captain Niall Canavan to Barrow.

Rotherham United’s sole addition was Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu. Doncaster Rovers signed former Tottenham forward Reo Griffiths, who joins from Lyon.