'Deal being completed' for Leeds United defender Diego Llorente to rejoin Serie A side Roma

A deal is reportedly being completed for the return of Leeds United defender Diego Llorente to Serie A side Roma.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

The Spaniard slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road last season before sealing a loan switch to Roma. He made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side under ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

In his absence, Leeds were relegated to the Championship and the drop in division has only made his Elland Road future seem more uncertain. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal is being completed for Llorente to return to Roma until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

He is contracted to Leeds until 2026, having only signed a new contract in West Yorkshire in December 2022. He initially joined the club as part of the post-promotion recruitment drive in 2020.

The Spaniard slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road last season. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesThe Spaniard slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road last season. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images
