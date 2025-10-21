Dean Holden praises Hull City's 'no fear' approach after Liam Millar returns with magic moment

Assistant coach Dean Holden felt Hull City's "no fear" football was behind an "outstanding performance" to beat Leicester City.

The Foxes were unbeaten since mid-August but they were unable to claw the points back after a terrific first half put Hull into a two-goal lead with Liam Millar and Joe Gelhardt making a goal for each other.

It was particularly sweet for Millar because it was his first start since injuring his anterior cruciate knee ligament 363 days earlier. In the end he played he whole of a game which stretched into more than 100 minutes.

And if the first 45 minutes were about the quality of Hull's attacking, the second were about digging in and holding on to the three points. They managed it, just, with Aaron Ramsey pulling a goal back and Harry Winks hitting the woodwork in stoppage time.

"It was an outstanding performance," said Holden, who was in the dugout with head coach Sergej Jakirovic suspended for collecting three bookings this season.

"I think they're one of the favourites for promotion. We nullified them tonight.

"Yes, they're going to have a chance against you with their quality.

"It was never going to be like the first half. They were going to come on strong. They made a lot of changes.

MAGIC MOMENT: Hull City's Liam Millar (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"They brought a lot of quality on but the guys are putting their bodies on the line. Lots of blocks – similar to Saturday, really.

"I think it's a feature of the manager and the four guys that have come in (on his coaching staff). It's no fear, get on the front foot. You don't fear anybody.

"Of course we respect the team but we want to show that we're a team to be reckoned with as well.

"Liam Miller scoring that goal in his first start in just a few days short of a year, that really started us off on the front foot. We then scored an outstanding second goal.

GOAL: Joe Gelhardt (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"We've scored some good goals in the last three games, but that was right up there, wasn't it? A quick throw-in, a really good interchange trying to get an action going before the opposition get set and a quick finish from Joffy (Gelhardt) again.

"They made changes at half-time. We knew we'd come under (pressure). The lads that came into the game (as substitutes), I have to give them a lot of credit to as well.

"Akin (Famewo) comes in at left-back against one of the best wingers in the division (Abdul Fatawu). He had a couple of moments, which you'd expect but overall, I thought we nullified a really good team.

I'm sure our fans are really enjoying coming to our home stadium at the moment. Scoring goals. It's an exciting affair, isn't it?"

Holden was particularly delighted for Canada winger Millar and those who helped him through his recovery.

"He was electric at St Andrews on Saturday but the way he started the game, they couldn't handle him," said Holden.

"Fully deserved credit to the guys behind the scenes as well. There have been a few (long-term injuries) – (Mohamed) Belloumi, Elliot (Matazo) as well, so there was a lot of work on behind the scenes. I think that's a great moment for them guys as well.

"But specifically for Liam.