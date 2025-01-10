Decisions made on EFL and National League fixtures involving Huddersfield Town, Barnsley FC and York City plus Rotherham United update

HUDDERSFIELD Town and Barnsley’s scheduled weekend League One games have been postponed.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town were due to visit Shrewsbury Town, while fellow promotion-chasers Barnsley were scheduled to play at Northampton Town.

A statement on the Shrews website on Thursday had said that the condition of the Croud Meadow pitch was being closely monitored due to the freezing temperatures which have affected the country this week - with the covers having been on the surface since Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now been confirmed that the game against Michael Duff’s Terriers has been called off following a pitch inspection.

Croud Meadow, home of Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Getty

Town, who extended their unbeaten record to 15 league matches with victory at promotion rivals Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday evening, return to action at Blackpool next Saturday (January 18).

Barnsley’s game at Sixfields was also called on at noon following a pitch inspection.

The surface was deemed as unplayable while posing a risk to player safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The postponement is an untimely one for an in-form Reds side who have won their last four fixtures and were chasing a fourth successive away victory – and of the campaign - following wins at Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City over the past month.

They return to action at Bristol Rovers next weekend.

Rotherham United remain confident that their scheduled home game with Bolton on Saturday lunch-time will beat the big freeze with a heating balloon protecting the surface at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Meanwhile, Vanarama National League leaders York City’s scheduled game at Maidenhead United has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.