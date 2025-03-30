Deja vu for Doncaster Rovers and Carlisle United two decades on in fourth tier - final word

ON a spring afternoon two decades ago in Doncaster, Carlisle United said goodbye to the Football League amid silverware talk from those in home colours.

Fast forward to the present and the venue might be different – the Eco-Power as opposed to Belle Vue – but there was a discernible whiff of deja vu in the air.

Back in May 2004, United bowed out of the league after 76 years following a defeat on a day which saw Doncaster Rovers crowned fourth-tier champions.

Carlisle’s fate is not yet mathematically sealed in 2024-25, yet to all intents and purposes it is. They prop up the pyramid and are hopelessly adrift following a grim couple of days which saw Tranmere Rovers and Morecambe both win.

Emotionally, those brave Cumbrians present muttered their farewells again in South Yorkshire.

If their side stays up, it would be the equivalent of scaling Scafell Pike, Helvellyn and Skiddaw in one go.

For Rovers, the champagne remains on ice, but it didn’t stop Grant McCann speaking of titles and not just promotion following this latest meeting between clubs heading in opposing directions.

In the final third of last season, Doncaster memorably won ten in a row. Should they tick off eight in succession between now and the end of 24-25, they will again be champions.

Doncaster Rovers' Jordan Gibson celebrates making it 2-0 against former club Carlisle United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Cutting to the chase, McCann said: "Our focus and our eyes are firmly on the league title.

"I am not shying away from that and I am not worried about what people think and ‘why are you saying that.’ That’s why we are here. We are trying to win the title. That’s it.”

As warm-ups go, ahead of Tuesday night’s home meeting with one of the teams that they are looking to usurp in Walsall, this was picture-perfect, eventually.

Controlled was the phrase that McCann used afterwards and you got his drift.

Doncaster Rovers captain Owen Bailey scores the opening goal against Carlisle United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Carlisle possessed elements of poise in possession in the first half especially. They came to play and showed enough to suggest that if Mark Hughes had been around from August as opposed to February, they would certainly not be in the dire predicament they are in.

Unfortunately, it is what happened in between which has cooked their goose.

Two talented young goalkeepers exhibited their skills in the first half. A mistake by one proved the difference at the interval.

Carlisle lad Gabe Breeze has been a shining light in a wounding season for his hometown club.

He showed his prowess to make textbook saves to thwart the excellent Owen Bailey and Jordan Gibson, but then got it wrong in a split-second involving the duo.

Gibson’s cross from the left found the onrushing Bailey. Breeze initially thought his low shot was to his left. It was more central and should have been dealt with, but wasn't.

The young Cumbrian couldn’t readjust quickly enough and the ball almost apologetically nestled in the net.

Fresh from his England under-21s honour, Teddy Sharman-Lowe had earlier shown why he is highly thought of by denying ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris – a lively raider down the right – twice. His second save with his legs to keep out a blistering cross-shot was particularly impressive.

Joe Bevan went close early in the second half before Carlisle’s fire faded. They needed a goal there and then in front of their admirable supporters, but it wasn't forthcoming.

Good sides are not for panicking and Rovers didn’t.

The player who sealed Carlisle’s fate on the day and quite probably the season – was a familiar face.

Barracked by visiting fans, Gibson had his schadenfreude moment against his former employers when he latched onto Luke Molyneux’s classy pass, showing great poise in cutting inside from the left and delivering the calmest of finishes.

Carlisle were done and that was reinforced by Harry Clifton’s finish shortly after coming on following tidy work from fellow replacement Billy Sharp and the immaculate Bailey.

On having the last laugh on Carlisle punters who berated him, Gibson commented: “I was there for three years and played over 140 games. I got promoted with them and to see them in this position, I don’t know what’s happened.

"The group has been dismantled and there’s ‘whatever’ off the pitch. But it's a great club and it shouldn’t be in the position it is. Unfortunately, they are.”

Indeed they are. Rovers have other more pleasurable issues.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry (Nixon 82), Wood (Kelly 77), Anderson, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent (Westbrooke 88); Molyneux (Ennis 77), Sbarra (Clifton 72), Gibson; Street (Sharp 72). Unused substitutes: Lawlor.

Carlisle United: Breeze; Davies, Lavelle, Thomas, Harper (McArthur 88); Vela (Embleton 74), Whelan; Harris, Wearne (Fusire 63), Bevan (Hugill 80); Dennis (Kelly 63). Unused substitutes: Lewis, Guy, Embleton.