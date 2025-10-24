'Demanding': Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on why his tolerance levels are getting lower plus Rotherham United warning

CONOR Hourihane's tolerance threshold is getting lower - and Barnsley players can expect him to be on their case that bit more in the days and weeks ahead.

The Reds staff is a stickler for his squad displaying the right daily habits and conduct - both in the working week and on a matchday – and given that all of his squad, including his summer signings, should not need to be told about what he likes and doesn't accept almost three months into the season, there's no excuses in his eyes.

Making no apologies for his intense approach, Hourihane, whose side secured their first win in seven games in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, said: "Absolutely, I'm demanding; they know I want to win and they know if we don't win, I'll analyse the game properly and be consistent.

"But they'll know that I'll be hurting and I want them to hurt as well, so whether it's standards around the building or timekeeping or whatever that looks like, everything matters to try and get right and get a good result on a Saturday.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane.

"The lads know what I want and how I want it to look and it's about making that more consistent now. If we get comfortable, that's when there's big trouble on the horizon.”

Barnsley host derby rivals Rotherham United for the second time already this season on Saturday and the Millers' recent mini-renaissance has added to the degree of difficulty facing the hosts. A third successive Rotherham league win would see them move within a point of the Reds.

Hourihane, who confirmed that Adam Phillips is 'touch and go' for Saturday, added: "I'm a big believer in the timing of playing teams in this league and in leagues in general.

"You can look at the fixtures in two weeks' time and all of a sudden, a team that are in a good run of form can have lost four games in a row. Or you look at the fixtures in a week's time and someone has lost two in a row or won a couple in a row.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11:Josh Benson of Rotherham United moves with the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Rotherham United at Sixfields on October 11, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"So, it can flip so quickly. The timing of now playing Rotherham looks a bit different because their last couple of games have gone well and we need to be bang at it to try and get the results that we want."

Saturday’s game is a noteworthy one for Millers midfielder Josh Benson, who returns to Oakwell following his summer move.