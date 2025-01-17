Denis Law: Huddersfield Town pay tribute to former Manchester United and Scotland great following his death

HUDDERSFIELD Town have paid tribute to legendary former striker Denis Law following his death at the age of 84.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passing of the ex-Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland forward was announced by his family in statement on Friday night.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia in 2021.

Former Manchester United, Manchester City, Huddersfield Town and Scotland forward Denis Law has died aged 84, his family said in a statement. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A short family statement read: "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you."

Aberdeen-born Law first came onto the scene in England with Huddersfield in the mid-1950s after being spotted by scout Archie Beattie and made his debut on Christmas Eve 1956, aged only sixteen, in a 2–1 win over Notts County – and never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United manager Matt Busby offered Huddersfield £10,000 for Law, a substantial amount of money for a teenage footballer at that time, but the club turned the offer down.

Bill Shankly wanted to take Law with him to Liverpool after leaving Town – who he managed from 1956 to 1959 – but the Merseysiders were unable to afford him. He eventually joined Manchester City for a then British record fee of £55,000 in 1960.

A message on Town’s official account on ‘X’ read: “All at Huddersfield Town are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Denis Law.

"A legend of not only our great club, but an immortal of the sport as a whole, he will be deeply missed and his memory cherished by us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our collective thoughts are with Denis’ family and loved ones at this time. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier."

After joining City, Law had later moves to Italian club Torino (1961) and to United in 1962 and they were all British records at the time.

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United's all-time list.

Rooney paid tribute on X on Friday night by posting: "Legend. Thoughts with all Denis' family and friends."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as 'The King', Law defied his small physique to terrorise defenders with his fearless approach and electric pace during an 18-year playing career, which also included spells at first club Huddersfield, Manchester City (twice) and Torino.

Capped 55 times by Scotland - he made his senior debut aged 18 in 1958 - Law remains his country's joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish.

He won the Ballon d'Or in 1964 - the only Scottish player to do so.

United said in a statement: "Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law , the King of the Stretford End, who has passed away, aged 84.