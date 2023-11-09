Derby County and Blackburn Rovers 'have joined the chase' for Leeds United and Sunderland-linked forward
The 21-year-old has impressed in League Two and reports have suggested his form has caught the attention of Leeds and Sunderland.
A senior Iraq international, Al-Hamadi cut his teeth in the academy of Tranmere Rovers before taking up a scholarship with Swansea City.
He made his first foray into senior football with Wycombe Wanderers before making the switch to AFC Wimbledon in January.
The forward has since racked up 36 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists.
The report claims both Barnsley and Peterborough lodged unsuccessful bids for Al-Hamadi in the summer transfer window.
Blackburn are said to have made bolstering their frontline a top priority for January, with Al-Hamadi a player they have regularly checked on.
Derby are described as “big admirers” of the marksman but it has been claimed AFC Wimbledon are reluctant to lose him.