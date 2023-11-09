Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have reportedly joined Leeds United in the chase for AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

The 21-year-old has impressed in League Two and reports have suggested his form has caught the attention of Leeds and Sunderland.

According to TEAMtalk, Blackburn and Derby are now also among the interested parties.

A senior Iraq international, Al-Hamadi cut his teeth in the academy of Tranmere Rovers before taking up a scholarship with Swansea City.

Ali Al-Hamadi has impressed for AFC Wimbledon. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He made his first foray into senior football with Wycombe Wanderers before making the switch to AFC Wimbledon in January.

The forward has since racked up 36 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists.

The report claims both Barnsley and Peterborough lodged unsuccessful bids for Al-Hamadi in the summer transfer window.

Blackburn are said to have made bolstering their frontline a top priority for January, with Al-Hamadi a player they have regularly checked on.