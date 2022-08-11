Derby County boss issues positive injury update ahead of Barnsley clash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker joined the Rams after leaving Sheffield United at the conclusion of his contract but has yet to feature for the club after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Derby boss Liam Rosenior is set to name the 34-year-old on the bench for Saturday's League One meeting against Barnsley at Pride Park.

McGoldrick returned to training earlier this week but sat out the Carabao Cup tie with Mansfield Town.

David McGoldrick will be on the bench for Derby against Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images.

"David will be in the squad and will be on the bench," said Rosenior ahead of the clash against the Tykes.

"He's fit, he's done enough training and he's in a really good place."

The game is likely to come too soon for James Chester who is recovering from a tendinopathy issue in his Achilles. He played twice in pre-season before picking up the injury.

"He's closer," added Rosenior of Chester.

"They've accelerated the process in terms of the work he's doing outside. The thing with James is I've had the same thing. It's an Achilles, it's not a serious Achilles problem. It's tendinopathy and it gets really stiff and really sore.