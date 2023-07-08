The 31-year-old only joined the Millers last year, but has left to link up with ex-Rotherham boss Paul Warne at Pride Park. An undisclosed agreement was reached between the clubs for the transfer of the Northern Ireland international.

He follows goalkeeper Josh Vickers in swapping the Millers for the Rams, who have also secured the services of former Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley.

Speaking to RamsTV, Washington said: “It’s been rumbling on for a little while, I’m delighted to finally get it over the line and obviously make a fresh start. I understand the expectations that they’ve got as people, as players. That’s obviously going to be really important for me. Obviously I’ve got Josh [Vickers] in the changing room as well, which will make settling in a little bit easier.”

Rotherham’s statement confirming his exit read: “Rotherham United can confirm that forward Conor Washington has departed AESSEAL New York Stadium to join Derby County for an undisclosed fee, subject to ratification from the EFL and FA.

“The striker leaves after spending one season in South Yorkshire after a deal was agreed with the Rams for them to secure his services on a permanent basis.