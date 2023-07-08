All Sections
Derby County have completed the signing of forward Conor Washington from Rotherham United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 09:45 BST

The 31-year-old only joined the Millers last year, but has left to link up with ex-Rotherham boss Paul Warne at Pride Park. An undisclosed agreement was reached between the clubs for the transfer of the Northern Ireland international.

He follows goalkeeper Josh Vickers in swapping the Millers for the Rams, who have also secured the services of former Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley.

Speaking to RamsTV, Washington said: “It’s been rumbling on for a little while, I’m delighted to finally get it over the line and obviously make a fresh start. I understand the expectations that they’ve got as people, as players. That’s obviously going to be really important for me. Obviously I’ve got Josh [Vickers] in the changing room as well, which will make settling in a little bit easier.”

The 31-year-old only joined the Millers last year. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesThe 31-year-old only joined the Millers last year. Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Rotherham’s statement confirming his exit read: “Rotherham United can confirm that forward Conor Washington has departed AESSEAL New York Stadium to join Derby County for an undisclosed fee, subject to ratification from the EFL and FA.

“The striker leaves after spending one season in South Yorkshire after a deal was agreed with the Rams for them to secure his services on a permanent basis.

“The Northern Ireland international played his part in keeping the Millers in the division last season, scoring six goals in all competitions and leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the football club.”

