Derby County confirm release of former Barnsley and Sheffield United midfielder amid links with Reds return
The 33-year-old’s two-year association with the Rams has come to an end, with confirmation of his exit provided by Derby’s retained list publication. He is thought to be a potential candidate for a player-coach role at Barnsley, as the Reds look to usher in a new era following the sacking of Neill Collins.
He previously represented the Reds between 2014 and 2017, winning the affection of fans as a talismanic figure at Oakwell. He made a total of 134 appearances, registering 31 goals and 48 assists.
The midfielder left South Yorkshire in 2017, joining Aston Villa. However, he did return to the county during the 2021/22 season for a loan spell at Sheffield United.
He has ended his Derby career on a high, having helped the Rams seal promotion back to the Championship without the need for the play-offs. Derby and Portsmouth will be joining the second tier next season, with Bolton Wanderers or Oxford United set to follow.
Barnsley are currently in a transitional period and Hourihane is not the only figure to have been linked with a return to Oakwell. Former Reds boss Daniel Stendel is said to have spoken to the club about taking the reins for a second time.
He was sacked by the club in October 2019, although the decision to axe him prompted a backlash from sections of the Barnsley fanbase.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.