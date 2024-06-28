Derby County 'set' to land ex-Rotherham United, Harrogate Town and Blackpool man on loan
Yates is a product of Rotherham’s academy but did not find his goalscoring feet at senior level for the Millers. He did, however, show plenty of potential out on loan with the likes of Harrogate and Swindon Town.
His lengthy association with Rotherham came to an end in 2020, when he linked up with Blackpool. A successful three years at Bloomfield Road followed and Yates was part of the Tangerines squad that escaped League One in 2021.
Swansea City came calling last year, securing his services for a reported £2.5m. However, after just a year in Wales, Yates appears set for a fresh challenge. According to the BBC, he is set to join Derby on loan.
His first season at Swansea yielded eight league goals, registered over the course of 43 outings. He ended the season as the club’s joint top scorer, level with Jamal Lowe.
If he does indeed move to Derby, he will be reunited with his former Rotherham boss Paul Warne. The Rams are newcomers in the Championship having been led to promotion from League One by Warne last term.
