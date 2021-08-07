Derby County v Huddersfield Town: High expectations for Terriers’ rookie

The 20-year-old only made his full Championship debut in the final match of last season but kicked off the new campaign alongside O’Brien in midfield and put on an excellent performance at Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup. It would be a surprise if he did not keep his place today at Derby County.

It could be important because with growing interest in O’Brien from Leeds United and Corberan inspiring little confidence the club will resist a big bid, High may need to succeed him as the midfield talisman.

“We tried to do something very similar with him to what we’ve done with O’Brien,” said Corberan of the way the Terriers have developed High.

Huddersfield Town's Scott High, right.

O’Brien had a season on loan at Bradford City in League One and came back to produce two consistently high-quality campaigns. High was sent to Shrewsbury Town to develop last term, but recalled in January.

“In the second half of the season he had some experience, some moments, but he was only in the first XI against Reading,” noted Corberan.

“He’s one of the players who has to be ready to be in the squad in any circumstances, starting or from the bench. I think we’ll see the best of Scot High when he plays more minutes with the first team. He came back at a good level and he’s continued showing that ever since.”