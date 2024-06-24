Derby County 'want' to recruit former Rotherham United and Stoke City man from Leicester City
The 26-year-old spent the 2019/20 season in South Yorkshire, having joined the Millers on loan from Leicester. He amassed 38 appearances, helping the club seal promotion to the Championship.
It was a stint that pushed him into the category of Championship-quality goalkeeper, as loan spells with Preston North End and Stoke City followed after he briefly moved to Belgium with OH Leuven.
However, his temporary moves have not helped him establish himself as the number one between the sticks at the King Power Stadium. It appears he could be on the move again, with Derby reportedly keen on drafting him in.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Derby are keen to sign Iversen if they can come close to covering his wages. However, Iversen is said to be due a pay rise following Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.
The Rams had former Sheffield Wednesday stopper Joe Wildsmith between the sticks last season and he impressed as the club clinched promotion from League One.
Despite his exploits, he is currently seeking pastures new as a free agent having left Pride Park at the end of the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.