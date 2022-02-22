City head into the derby on the back of a grim display and result at Oldham when the Bantams’ near 2,000-strong travelling contingent were seriously short-changed.

They now face a Harrogate side who beat them 2-0 in the reverse fixture in North Yorkshire on February 5 on an afternoon when City’s disgruntled following made their feelings known in no uncertain terms.

Paying supporters back with a positive result and performance against a Harrogate side who have a 100 per cent win record from their three previous fixtures against Bradford will be a strong motivation, according to Elliott.

Harrogate's players congratulate Jack Muldoon after he scored against Bradford City last season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: “We have a game on Tuesday and if you dwell on it (Saturday), it is just going to kill you. The boys were disappointed in the changing room, but I know they want to go again.

“We want to make it right. It is a massive Yorkshire derby and we owe them one for a few weeks ago and want to put on a good performance.

“I know the boys will stick together and do something special. We owe the fans and Mark (Trueman) a massive performance.

“The fans travelled over in the snow to Oldham and we owe them on Tuesday and in the 13 games after that as well.”

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Elliott revealed that preparations began with some frank post-match discussions in the away dressing room at Oldham as City – again under the command of caretaker manager Trueman – strive to get back in fans’ good books.

The loan striker added: “There are some really good lads and there’s not a bad egg in this team.

“We were talking about what went wrong. In a sense, it was a terrible result, but it was nice to see these boys try and solve the problem so we can go again on Tuesday and not let this happen again.”

A frustrating Saturday at Boundary Park was compounded when Elliott saw his late header ruled out by the officials who perceived that he had fouled Oldham keeper Danny Rogers in a challenge following a corner.

Elliott admits to being perplexed by the decision which he felt was very harsh.

The former Leeds and Millwall forward commented: “I was confused as to why. The linesman said that I fouled the keeper. The decision was given and you have to move on and we have to be ready to go again.

“As a big lad, you get penalised for certain things. But I cannot argue with it.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver is relishing another Yorkshire derby with the Bantams.

“You always look forward to these games. It’s a Yorkshire derby, it’s a game against a bigger club historically with a massive fan-base,” he said.

“It’s about keeping that in perspective and knowing where we have come from.

“I know we are not meeting them at their highest point at all, but still, we’ve just been to Exeter and Rochdale – well-established Football League teams – and then Bradford City, of course that’s a much bigger name than those already mentioned. And that brings its own challenges in terms of handling that.

“Last season, the game at Valley Parade was on Sky Sports, we did ever so well there, but there wasn’t a crowd, and the crowd plays such a big role.”

Town comes into the game rested, after the weekend’s match with Leyton Orient fell victim to the weather.

Weaver added: “At the time it [the postponement] left us feeling a bit flat, but I did reflect on it and think ‘well, we had a few major players out’.

“And, it’s given others that perhaps were a bit jaded from the long trip to Exeter and looked a bit leggy in that last 20 minutes, some respite and probably fewer excuses not to come out all guns blazing at Bradford.”