Derek Adams hails Bradford City’s spirit and mentality in win over Barrow

The Bantams had not played since December 11 due to Covid-19-related postponements and had not won since October 23.

However, they began 2022 with a much-needed victory in Barrow with goals from Andy Cook – who scored on his return from injury – and Lee Angol enough as Josh Gordon replied for the home side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I knew it was going to be a difficult afternoon,” said Adams, as Bradford protected their one-goal lead for over half an hour.

Andy Cook marked his return from injury, and Bradford’s return to action, with a goal at Barrow.(Picture: Getty Images)

“Barrow had obviously been playing a lot of games when we didn’t and we haven’t had many days training.

“We had a number of players on the pitch today who had tested positive for the virus and we had an injured player coming back as well.

“We’re delighted we haven’t picked up any injuries. The ones who have had tiredness or an illness we’ll assess again on Monday.

“I could have made another few substitutions because of the tiredness we’ve had throughout the squad because of the virus. Barrow left spaces but we just didn’t have the energy to get on the end of it.

“They showed great mentality – they had to get that win. It was a massive test and the mentality and fighting spirit within the squad was excellent.

“We went 2-0 up soon after half-time and then gave away a goal we shouldn’t have. We only needed to have a five or 10-minute spell and that would have been game over.

“This is not an easy place to come to at the best of times. We showed great character to get the win that enables us to get closer to where we want to be.”

Bradford became impacted by fatigue as the game wore on as manager Adams added: “We knew that could be the case and changed the formation numerous times.”

The Bantams were almost held to a 2-2 draw as Gordon scored before it was ruled out for a foul on keeper Sam Hornby.

Adams felt it was the correct call as he reflected: “Sam got pushed in the back. The boy just pushed him past the post.”

Barrow: Farman; Brown (Stevens 69), Brough, Platt, Kay (Ellis 90’); Gordon, White, Beadling (Sea 57), Hutton; Arthur, Banks. Unused subs: Lillis, Taylor, James.

Bradford City: Hornby; Threlkeld, Ridehalgh, O’Connor, Songo’o (Foulds 77’); Cooke, Cook (70), Gilliead, Kelleher; Watt, Angol (Robinson 79). Unused subs: O’Donnell, Vernam, Cousin-Dawson, Lavery.