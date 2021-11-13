Vale, who would have moved to the summit of League Two with victory, took the lead on 56 minutes through James Wilson.

But City dug deep and secured a merited point against a Vale side who had hit 17 goals in their previous four matches.

The leveller arrived 17 minutes from time when substitute Lee Angol netted his first goal since mid-August, heading home clinically from Matty Foulds's excellent centre.

Both sides had chances to win it, but it ended all-square as City registered their fourth consecutive 1-1 draw and followed up good performances against several other leading League Two sides such as Forest Green and Swindon Town.

Adams said: "I thought it was a really good performance today, we started off against a team second in the league and they came into it winning by five in midweek and scoring five against Accrington last Saturday but I think we dealt with the threat well.

I didn’t feel they were going to trouble us other than from a long throw, a corner kick or a ball in behind. That’s their main objective in the game and we dealt well with that.

"We lost a goal where Charles Vernam has gone to score and they go up the pitch quickly and we didn’t deal with it.

"I hadn’t really seen any threat at that stage, and then we created some good openings, Charles Vernam has had another opportunity, so has Theo Robinson and we failed to take them. Over the 90 minutes it was a first half that was cagey from both sides and the second half was a great game to watch.

"We’ve got to be better at taking those big opportunities when they come along, we know we’ve got the best expected goals in the league, that means we’re creating some really big chances and we’ve done that again today without taking them. We’ve got to be more clinical but we’re getting players coming back from injury, and there are changes we made.