Derek Adams on Bradford City 'lacking winners' after tough setback at Tranmere

Derek Adams. Picture: Getty.

Good value for a 1-0 interval lead giving to them thanks to an excellent goal from Levi Sutton at Prenton Park, City produced a disappointing performance on the restart with Rovers ending the visitors' seven-match unbeaten sequence in all competitions, thanks to goals from Kieron Morris and Paul Glaztel.

Admitting that his side do not contain enough winners in their ranks - and delivering a coded warning in the process - he said: "You need winners in your side and we don't have enough winners in our side. I said that in the dressing room to the players. I have come from a team in Morecmabe where we had winners.

"Yann Songo'o is a winner. We have got a few winners in the team. But we don't have enough and need more of them in the team to be successful."

On a frustrating night, he continued: "I thought that for the first 50 minutes of the game, we played really well from the point of view of stopping Tranmere playing and we counterattacked a good number of times and scored a magnificent goal; a great inter-change of play just besides the dug-outs.

"Levi Sutton got a great start for us in the game. We were under no problems and when we were, we gave the ball away and the players were at fault - either with a bad pass or not making the right choices. That's how they were able to get their opportunities in the game.

"We could not see a way Tranmere were going to break us down, unless there was a mistake and that's how they got their first goal. Elliott Watt gives the ball away in the middle of the park and Morris gets on the ball and has a shot and it is into the bottom corner and it is 1-1.

"There is nothing in the game at that stage; we are 1-0 ahead and in control. With the second one, it gets played down the left hand side of the defenders into the box and it is crossed into the box and we don't deal well with it at the back post and one of their players nicks in and scores.

"It is a lack of understanding of the game and it is inexperience and not in dealing with the situation in the best way at that moment in time,