Derek Adams on his 'headache' ahead of Bradford City's trip to Port Vale

Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: Getty.

City, aside from Andy Cook and Caolan Lavery, report a clean bill of health for the lunch-time appointment at Vale Park, with Abo Eisa and Liam Ridehalgh back in the reckoning, while Lee Angol made his eagerly-awaited return to action last weekend.

Alongside Cook and Lavery, the only other absentee is Finn Cousin-Dawson, on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

On picking from strength ahead of the game at form side Vale, who can go top with victory and having some nice selection dilemmas, Adams said: “You want to get to that stage. We’ve got a squad in place that is capable of playing in different ways and styles, we’ve shown that already this season, and that will continue as long as we have them fit.

“I always like to have two players for each position because of that. It lends to the player that’s in the shirt having to perform.

“We didn’t have that for a period of time and there weren’t a lot of options off the bench. Now we’re starting to get that back.”

“We’re getting there. We’ve still got a bit to go because of the nature of the injuries we’ve got.

“Once we have the group back and the situation sorted out, we’ll be in a much better place than we were a number of weeks ago.”

Saturday's game will see Theo Robinson return to Vale Park, having spent a spell in the Potteries last season alongside a loan spell earlier in his career.

Adams admits it will provide an extra incentive for the forward - who has netted in successive games - to do well if he gets the nod.

The City chief added: “That is always the case. You love going back to playing against your old teams.

“Theo will be no different but he’s probably had that opportunity more than most because of the clubs he’s had!

“He will be delighted and looking forward to seeing a number of good people he met at Port Vale.

“Theo just wants to come here and do well in front of the supporters.

"It’s a great move for him at this stage of his career and he wants to score as many goals as he can between now and the end of the season.

"He’s scored three in the last four games and started the last two.

"It was a typical goal-scorer’s finish the other night, a cross from Reece Staunton into the box and he was on the end of it.