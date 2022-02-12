Derek Adams says Bradford City can't replace him with a more successful manager as fans call for him to go following defeat to Exeter City

City lost 1-0 at home to Exeter City at Valley Parade to leave them 11th in the table, with some fans expressing their frustration at full time as they called for Adams's dismissal.

On-loan Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips scored the only goal of the game as the Bantams failed to beat Exeter for a fourth time this season.

City did have efforts from Tom Elliott and Yann Songo’o cleared off the line as inconsistency continued to hamper Bradford's hopes of a top-seven finish.

Adams insists he can be the man to turn the Bantams' fortunes around and believes that there are no better managers to replace if he was to leave.

"If they are going to get a new manager in, they are not going to get a manager as successful as myself," said Adams.

"That is obvious to everyone. My record is up there with all the records in League Two.

"If they want to do that, that is up to the football club. I came from a League One club to help them get out of League Two.

DEREK ADAMS: Insists that he can turn Bradford City's fortunes around. Picture: PA Wire.

"I took a risk coming to this football club. I gained promotion with Morecambe last season and Plymouth Argyle a few seasons before.

"When a football club has been down on its luck for so many years, it is a difficult thing to turn quickly.