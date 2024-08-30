BARNSLEY have completed the marquee signing of Mansfield Town attacker Davis Keillor-Dunn – a main target for the Oakwell outfit for a number of weeks.

The Reds made progress in their quest to sign the 26-year-old earlier this week and have now finally sealed a deal with the Stags for an undisclosed six-figure fee, believed to be in the region of £700,000.

He has signed a three-year deal with an option of a further year in the club’s favour

Keillor-Dunn has been the number one attacking option for head coach Darrell Clarke for some time and persistence has now won the day for the Reds chief, who has been desperate to replenish his ranks with some fresh goalscoring options.

The former Oldham Athletic player enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, helping the Stags to promotion and also being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season - top-scoring with 22 goals for the Nottinghamshire outfit.

National football magazine FourFourTwo's readers also voted Keillor-Dunn as the best player in League Two last term.

His deal at Mansfield expired next summer, with the Field Mill outfit electing to finally cash in on the Sunderland born-player, following an improved offer.

Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are pleased to welcome Davis to the club. It’s no secret that we have long been admirers of him as he is

a top-quality player and provides us with further attacking options at the top end of the pitch.

"We are confident that he will excel at this level, he has not taken the easy route to this point, but Davis has demonstrated the determination, enthusiasm, hunger we want in the building to help take the step to the highest level.