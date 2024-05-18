Devante Cole and Jordan Williams have issued emotional statements following confirmation they are leaving Barnsley this summer.

Both featured regularly over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, as the Reds missed out on promotion to the Championship for a second consecutive year.

A new era now looks set to be ushered in at Oakwell, with a new head coach to be appointed and a host of senior figures moving on. Cole and Williams are among those departing, alongside Robbie Cundy, Herbie Kane and Nicky Cadden.

Youngsters Joe Ackroyd, Mylan Benjamin, Daniel Benson, Paul Cooper, Alex Joof and Josh McKay have also been released.

Devante Cole and Jordan Williams are leaving Barnsley when their contracts expire this summer. Images: Bruce Rollinson

Cole has taken to social media to bid farewell to Barnsley fans, posting the following statement: "My time at Barnsley has come to an end, I've had some of the best highs here in the last few years along with all the lows. The group we've had has been unreal to play with and off the pitch, some of the best lads you'll meet. A big thank you to the staff for always pushing me.

“We were close so close twice but couldn't quite get it over the line to end it on the highs we all wanted. I've learnt you can't please everyone out there but that's life, but to the fans hearing you sing my name, I'll always appreciate and remember that feeling, there's nothing better after scoring knowing the hard work you put in on the pitch. It will always be a special place for me as it's where my first professional goal came. Thank you for everything, DC44.”

Williams has also taken the opportunity to thank the club, describing his six years at Oakwell as a “rollercoaster”.

He said: "I have had six amazing years at Barnsley, from the moment I signed until today, I have made so many memories that will stick with me forever. It’s such a shame we couldn’t end it on a high. It’s a been a rollercoaster of a time with never a dull moment.