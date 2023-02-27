Devante Cole striking up a prosperous relationship with Barnsley FC forward partner James Norwood

Devante Cole believes he and strike partner James Norwood are developing a ‘good relationship’, one that manager Michael Duff acknowledged as being key to Barnsley’s destruction of Derby County.

Cole and Norwood never gave Derby’s defensive pairing of Craig Forsyth or Eiran Cashin a moment’s piece in Barnsley’s 4-1 demolition job that saw the Reds leapfrog the Rams into fifth.

In scoring the ninth and 10th goals of his season, Cole broke an 11-game spell without a goal that dated back to before Christmas. His second goal was all down to his direct running, with a little help from Norwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The little combinations for Devante’s second goal, Norwood’s flick, it was two good centre forward performances," gushed manager Michael Duff.

Devante Cole swivels and scores the third goal after creating the chance with his direct running (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"Devante had gone a while without a goal but his contribution to the team has been good

"He’ll have been conscious of the fact he hadn’t scored for a while. But I’m delighted for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, the 27-year-old was just happy to play his part.

“It was just about being in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Devante Cole takes on Rams Craig Forsyth. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“It’s nice to get to double figures, especially after not scoring for a few games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a striker you’re there to score goals.

“But me and Norwood have a really good relationship and long may that continue. It’s nice to hear the boss say that.”

The victory was Barnsley’s sixth in seven games and arguably more important than any previous win due to the position of their opponents.