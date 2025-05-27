Chris Millington says he is "devastated" after resigning as Halifax Town manager following their Conference play-off eliminator defeat at Oldham Athletic.

Millington spent six years at The Shay, three as assistant to then-manager Pete Wild, and three more as his successor.

But like Wild, he has decided it is time to step away after banging against the glass ceiling the phoenix club have co.

Millington won the 2023 FA Trophy and reached the play-offs in the next two seasons despite problems with The Shay pitch in 2024 which forced Halifax to play their final three "home" games on other grounds.

DEVASTATION: Chris Millington after his final game as Halifax Town manager - a 4-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic (Image: Tony Johnson)

But he was unable to lead Halifax back into the Football League as a cycle of signing and moving on young players proved too hard to make the next step from.

As in 2020 and 2022, Millington's Shaymen twice reached the first stage of the Conference play-offs but were unable to make it to the last four, beaten 4-0 by Oldham Athletic this time.

“After a great deal of soul searching I have decided to stand down from my position as Halifax Town manager," revealed Millington. "It has been a privilege to represent the club and indeed the town of Halifax as first-team manager and assistant over the last six years.

"I have been privileged to work with some outstanding people through the playing staff and the non playing staff.

CHASTENING DEFEAT: Halifax Town were heavily beaten by Oldham Athletic in the play-offs (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Special thanks to (assistant manager) Andy Cooper for his loyalty and unwavering support, the rest of the staff for their diligence and commitment, (chairman) David Bosomworth for his patience and guidance and of course the rest of the back-office staff who have been so supportive along the way.

"The players have been a joy to work with and we could not have achieved two play-off finishes and an FA Trophy win at Wembley without the support of the fans.

"I am devastated that I will not be the man to lead Halifax Town back to the EFL but I believe the time is right for a change of manager at FCHT. The club needs a manager to come and build on the solid foundation and positive reputation that has been built over the last six years.

"The club will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish everyone connected all the best and I look forward to the day I can visit The Shay Stadium to watch Halifax Town as a Football League team."

For his part, Bosomworth said: "When appointing Chris three years ago to replace Pete Wild it was a leap of faith having gone through a quite intensive interview process, that there was little or no doubt that Chris was the right man for the job and so it has proved.

"Within the budget constraints we work within, Chris, his staff and players have all given their best for the success for the club.

"In his first year, to win the FA Trophy was an outstanding achievement and for everyone attending Wembley with the Shaymen at heart, it was a day out to be treasured. Those opportunities are rare and some clubs, staff or player’s never get such an opportunity. We did for a second time!

"To finish in the play-offs two years running is a wonderful achievement and Chris and all can be rightfully proud of that.

"His dedication, commitment and desire to succeed has been nothing other than a breath of fresh air."