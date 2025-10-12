ROTHERHAM United boss Matt Hamshaw says he is devastated for loan striker Kion Etete, who has suffered a serious injury in training.

The injury-hit frontman, who has had a number of issues so far in his career, suffered the blow on Thursday, Hamshaw confirmed.

Speaking after the win at Northampton Town about Etete, who joined on a season-long loan from Cardiff City in the summer window, he confirmed: “Yes, it’s a bit of a blow, to be honest.

"He got a serious injury, we think, on Thursday in training, which is devastating for everybody, Kion included.

Rotherham United striker Kion Etete, pictured in the League One derby at Doncaster Rovers.

"The severity of it, it looks like it's going to be a serious one. It was absolutely nothing in training. We've been careful in managing and monitoring his workload.

“I know that Kion's capable of doing so much. I want him to get to 90 minutes and he's a work in progress. But, unfortunately, he's got an injury.

"He's another player we've lost. It's sad. But, like I say, there are positives today. We send our best wishes to Kion.”

On whether the club have any idea on how long Etete will be sidelined for, the Millers chief added: “Not at this moment, no.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"Look, he's had a few injuries in the past, he's also had injuries here. I'm sure that all will be revealed the next time I kind of speak to you.

"It looks like it's a serious one. As I say, I'm devastated to lose him because he's been a handful in games since he's been here.

"We're losing another striking option. But you saw today (Saturday) with (Dan) Sherif, (Jordan) Hugill and (Sam) Nombe – and (Josh) Kayode is coming back - that we do have goals in the team. We've been scoring from other areas.