'Devastated': Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw on 'serious' injury blow for Cardiff City loan striker Kion Etete
The injury-hit frontman, who has had a number of issues so far in his career, suffered the blow on Thursday, Hamshaw confirmed.
Speaking after the win at Northampton Town about Etete, who joined on a season-long loan from Cardiff City in the summer window, he confirmed: “Yes, it’s a bit of a blow, to be honest.
"He got a serious injury, we think, on Thursday in training, which is devastating for everybody, Kion included.
"The severity of it, it looks like it's going to be a serious one. It was absolutely nothing in training. We've been careful in managing and monitoring his workload.
“I know that Kion's capable of doing so much. I want him to get to 90 minutes and he's a work in progress. But, unfortunately, he's got an injury.
"He's another player we've lost. It's sad. But, like I say, there are positives today. We send our best wishes to Kion.”
On whether the club have any idea on how long Etete will be sidelined for, the Millers chief added: “Not at this moment, no.
"Look, he's had a few injuries in the past, he's also had injuries here. I'm sure that all will be revealed the next time I kind of speak to you.
"It looks like it's a serious one. As I say, I'm devastated to lose him because he's been a handful in games since he's been here.
"We're losing another striking option. But you saw today (Saturday) with (Dan) Sherif, (Jordan) Hugill and (Sam) Nombe – and (Josh) Kayode is coming back - that we do have goals in the team. We've been scoring from other areas.
"Those players didn't score but I thought they led the line really well. They're going to be big players for us moving forward.”