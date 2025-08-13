Did Bradford City move for Nakhi Wells earlier this summer?: Graham Alexander has his say ahead of Valley Parade return

IF YOU typed ‘Bradford City transfers’ into the search bar on social media platform 'X' earlier this summer, chances are that the name of Nahki Wells wasn’t far away.

On several occasions, it was 'trending' as speculation regarding his 'impending arrival' at his former club reached feverish levels at certain junctures after it was announced that the Bermudian striker would be leaving Bristol City for pastures new following the departure of Liam Manning.

It made for a good news 'story' for sure on the claret and amber grapevine. But in reality, there was nothing in it whatsoever. It was a plain old 'rumour', that fills the time during the fallow summer months. A good one at that.

Graham Alexander got wind of the gossip himself and caused a bit of mirth in the process.

Nahki Wells, who returns to former club Bradford City in the colours of Luton Town this weekend. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

He said: "It was a non-starter. I heard the rumour myself and did have a little chuckle.

"That’s what the game does. That’s why there is such an interest around the sport.

"It’s brilliant but sometimes people can jump to the wrong conclusions. But the reality is we couldn’t afford a player like that."

Weekend opponents Luton Town most definitely could, with the Bedfordshire club still in receipt of Premier League parachute payments following their relegation from the top-flight at the end of 2023-24.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Wells may have turned 35 at the start of June, but age has not diminished his talents and there was no shortage of interested clubs when he announced he would be leaving the West Country.

City can account for his acumen and don't particularly want to see it on show this weekend.

Alexander continued: "We knew our budget would dictate we couldn’t be in for a player of that standing, where he was coming from and what he could still attract as an individual.

"We wouldn’t be in the market for a player like that because we wouldn’t be able to afford him.

"Or we could afford him, but we’d have to go with about 14 players for the rest of the season! I’d rather go with 20 or 22.

"There are lots of good players out there, but there are different hurdles to overcome. There are some that are not in our market.

"I’m fine with that. I feel we’ve recruited really good players anyway for what we want to do.

"We’ve already seen that in the first three games."

In terms of his summer signings so far, Alexander and City are getting bang for their buck, with newcomers Ibou Touray and Will Swan both netting on Tuesday night as the Bantams booked their place in round two of the EFL Cup with a 2-1 Roses win at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Another close-season arrival in Joe Wright, who went off with a cut eye shortly before half-time at Ewood Park, is being assessed ahead of the weekend regarding his involvement.