FITNESS UPDATE: Marcelo Bielsa

Koch missed Tuesday's League Cup tie against Crewe Alexandra with a pelvic problem, but Llorente played his first 45 minutes of the season that night and is now ready for more.

Perhaps most importantly after Tuesday night, midfielder Adam Forshaw has reported no ill effects from his first competitive first-team game in 697 days.

Bielsa said that Koch, who played as a holding midfielder in the opening match of the season is "evolving but he's not completely healthy just yet."

On Forshaw he added: "He's reacted positively. He played 60 minutes in a very intense manner and the recovery after the game has been satisfactory.

"Our hope is that as times goes on we won't need to worry about the loads and we consider him fully healthy."

Llorente was excellent when fit last season and his right-footedness offers a different balance to Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper, who have been the central defensive partnership in the first two Premier League games despite both favouring the left side.

The Whites will revert to a back three at Turf Moor because Burnley will almost certainly play a 4-4-2.