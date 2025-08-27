'Different level' Bradford City praised by Graham Alexander after 'number one performance' of season so far at Stoke City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 27th Aug 2025, 07:53 BST
DELIGHTED Bradford City manager Graham Alexander hailed his side's 'number one performance' of an impressive start to the 2025-26 campaign so far as the League One outfit stunned Championship high-fliers Stoke City with a superb 3-0 EFL Cup victory in the Potteries.

City eased past the unbeaten second-tier leaders in marvellous fashion, with in-form Will Swan, who scored the Bantams' winner at Blackburn Rovers in round one, heading Alexander's side in front from Tyreik Wright's corner with his fourth goal in six games after 12 minutes.

Swan and George Lapslie then combined for defender Brad Halliday to mark his first appearance of the season with a striker's finish 19 minutes later.

Lapslie added the gloss with a rebound in the second half with a big City following left to hail a sixth game without defeat at the start of a season and the club's first win at Stoke for 38 years.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.placeholder image
Bradford City manager Graham Alexander Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

On the triumph, Alexander, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, said: "It was different level.

"I thought we were magnificent from minute one in possession and out of possession.

"It was to a tee and exactly what we wanted to try and do. The players, to a man, how they played and the confidence that they played with and the trust they had in each other in and out of possession…

"Just going on the press and knowing where their team-mate was behind them without even looking.

"The trust in possession to make passes and new angles and receive it again and switch the play. As a performance for me, I felt it was our number one performance."

