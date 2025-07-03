Diogo Jota: Liverpool star dies at 28 less than two weeks after his wedding
News agency EFE have said Jota and his brother Andre were killed early this morning (July 3), on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) near Zamora in northwestern Spain.
Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso less than two weeks ago and shared pictures from the ceremony on social media just five days ago.
The caption accompanying his wedding pictures on Instagram read: “June 22, 2025 - yes to forever.”
The couple have three children together.
Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, having previously been on the books of Paços de Ferreira and Atletico Madrid.
The Portugal international helped Liverpool win the Premier League title last season, playing a key role under Arne Slot.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is among those to have paid tribute, writing on X: “That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family.”
A statement issued by the Portuguese Football Federation read: “The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain.
“Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.
“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played. The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.
“We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily.”
