Liverpol star Diogo Jota has died in a car crash, according to reports in the Spanish media.

News agency EFE have said Jota and his brother Andre were killed early this morning (July 3), on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) near Zamora in northwestern Spain.

Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso less than two weeks ago and shared pictures from the ceremony on social media just five days ago.

The caption accompanying his wedding pictures on Instagram read: “June 22, 2025 - yes to forever.”

The couple have three children together.

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool in 2020. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, having previously been on the books of Paços de Ferreira and Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international helped Liverpool win the Premier League title last season, playing a key role under Arne Slot.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville is among those to have paid tribute, writing on X: “That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family.”

A statement issued by the Portuguese Football Federation read: “The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain.

“Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.

Diogo Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning 2024/25 campaign. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played. The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship.