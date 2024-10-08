GRAHAM Alexander has praised the aptitude and attitude of Jay Benn, with the Bradford-born defender continuing to win friends and influence people at his hometown club.

Benn continued his strong start to his career at Bradford City with an impressive performance in Monday night's televised League Two win over Newport County, registering two assists in the 3-1 success.

For Alexander, the character of Benn - who has grasped his opportunity with both hands after getting the nod ahead of Brad Halliday - is also shining through with his determination and enthusiasm also earning compliments from the City chief.

That said Alexander was keen to share out the plaudits and while Bobby Pointon, a Bradford boy like Benn, earned bouquets for his substitute cameo which saw him set up Jamie Walker's key second goal and find the net late on, the impact of another replacement also caught his eye.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander speaks with Tyreik Wright during the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport County at Valley Parade. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

On Benn, who joined the club on loan from Lincoln City at the end of the summer window, Alexander said: "He’s done that (contribute assists) since he came in. He came on and set up a goal for Cooky (Andy Cook) in his first game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

"He’s shown it in training. He’s really quick, really direct and aggressive and defends well.

"I also thought that was one of Tyreik’s (Wright's) best games for us as an outlet. He was really positive in possession and caused Newport a lot of problems.

"We want to carry different threats and have different options on the ball.

"But we’ve got Tyreik and Jay Benn who are ultra-quick and positive and put real quality into the box.

"Hopefully we can keep everybody fit and build on this and keep that competition. They were really important for us.

"Jay has got that brilliant enthusiasm. I love people who come on to the training pitch every day and just want to be good footballers.

"They go into the game and don’t get disappointed if something goes wrong. Just go and get the ball back again.

"That’s what we try to implement all the time because disappointments happen. You’ve got to accept it and then think about the next action.

"Jay’s a really good advocate of that."

And on the striking impact of Pointon, Alexander, whose side visit Tranmere on Saturday, continued: "That’s the sort of contribution we want. We know he’s got an end product and is tactically intelligent.

"He’s got that around the final third.

"He’s a young player that we value highly. He’s got strong competition in those positions throughout the squad.

"His cutback was brilliant and I don’t know how he’s got his finish in from that angle. It was superb.