Disappointed Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann reflects on a home 'loss' - despite what the record books might say

THE record books will show that Doncaster Rovers' EFL Trophy game with Manchester United under-21s on Tuesday night ended all-square at 3-3.

For Rovers manager Grant McCann, it constituted a loss as far as he was concerned, even if his side did pick up one point in the Northern Group F encounter.

The extra point - by virtue of a successful penalty shoot-out - went to the young Red Devils, who staged an impressive late rally for the second time in South Yorkshire this season after trailing 3-1 midway through the second half with Joe Sbarra, Ephraim Yeboah and George Broadbent netting for the hosts.

McCann, whose side had won all four previous home games at the Eco-Power Stadium this term, wasn't particularly amused.

Doncaster Rovers' manager, Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: "Whatever way you look at it, we have lost the game by individual errors.

"I said to the boys afterwards that you need to feel that (pain). Hopefully, we have got that one out of the way now.

"I am disappointed about the last 10 to 15 minutes of the game. I said to the boys in there that I haven’t really questioned you in terms of your attitude or commitment for probably seven or eight months and I will after that last 10 minutes."

A redeeming feature was the performance of defender Kasper Williams on his first full start, while another highly-regarded teenager also came on in Sam Straughan-Brown.

On Williams, McCann continued: "We'll just manage him. He's still only 17 years of age.

"He's got a really bright future and it was nice to get him some game time. He's been training with the seniors quite a bit.

"Sam is another kid that has a really, really bright future.

"I think he's got seven or eight goals for the under-18s this season, so he's actually the top scorer at the football club, which I reminded Billy Sharp, Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux about before the game.

"He's got lots of ability."

Rovers return to home action on Saturday against near-neighbours Chesterfield in League Two with a bumper crowd expected.