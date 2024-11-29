'Disciplinarian': Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on going back to the future to arrest Millers' League One slide

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans is revealed he has gone back to the future to instigate a change in the Millers' recent fortunes.

The Scot was an uncompromising figure during the club's rise through the divisions in the early noughties, but in recent years, has adopted a softer image with his players and mellowed somewhat.

But a conversation with chairman Tony Stewart has suggested that a return to his old ways is in the offing.

Evans, whose side are just above the relegation zone in League One and have won just twice in their last eight matches in all competitions - losing five - said: "It was activated from Monday, I've kicked it in.

"Two or three of the experienced lads came up and said: 'Fantastic, Gaffer. We've got clarity in what we're doing.'

"I'm not above criticism. The chairman has noticed that I need to tweak certain things. As my line manager, he's given his opinion, and I will always take my chairman's advice. He wants me to be assertive rather than aggressive - more assertive, more controlled.

"Our chairman wants us to be positive, he wants us to be strong. He wants the performances to be better.

"He's actually told me to be more of the Steve Evans I was the first time around. I was probably stronger and more of a disciplinarian then than I've been this time."