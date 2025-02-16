'Disciplined' 10-man Bradford City earn Graham Alexander praise for goalless draw at Newport County

Graham Alexander praised Bradford’s “discipline and togetherness” as they made light of Jack Shepherd’s early red card to earn a goalless draw at in-form Newport.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shepherd was shown a straight red for denying a goalscoring opportunity when he hauled down County striker Courtney Baker-Richardson with only 17 minutes on the clock.

The home side, who had won four in a row before the match, did hit a post through defender Matt Baker, but it was the 10 men who looked most likely to grab a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought it was better than a battling point; I thought we were superb,” said Alexander, whose side climbed to third in the table.

Bradford manager Graham Alexander praised his team's togetherness (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Our discipline out of possession was excellent and we created so many good chances – we should have won the game. Newport have hit a really good run of form of late and picked up some really important wins, but I felt we were the team who had the better chances to win it.

Antoni Sarcevic had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside in the first half. But striker Michael Mellon, on loan from Burnley, had Bradford’s best opportunities.

He was twice denied by Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend and poked another effort just wide under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a bit disappointed we haven’t won, but I’m so proud of that group of players,” added Alexander.

“We had to fight and everything went against us, but we showed discipline and togetherness and that sums up this group of players.

“What a performance – if we hadn’t got anything from the game, it would have been an absolute travesty.”

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim said: “Bradford concede very few goals and they made it very hard for us. We tried everything – we changed the shape, we changed players – but they defended very well and were also a threat on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, it felt that we were more likely to be the winner, but credit to Bradford.”

Newport County: Townsend, C Evans (Jameson 87), Clarke (Patten 90), Baker, Thomas (Martin 46), McLoughlin, Antwi, Driscoll-Glennon,Ajiboye (Bony 66), Baker-Richardson, Kamwa (Spellman 86). Unused substitutes: Webb, Warner.

Bradford City: S Walker, Baldwin, Huntington, Shepherd, Halliday, Sarcevic, Smallwood, Adaramola (Johnson 86), Leigh, Pointon (Crichlow-Noble 25), Mellon (J Walker 76). Unused substitutes: Hilton, Khela, Pattison, Lapslie.